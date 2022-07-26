Disability inclusion new frontier for ESG investing and CSR

Disability is now the new frontier of ESG investing and corporate social responsibility. It’s a claim made recently by Ted Kennedy Jr., Co-chair of the Disability Equality Index (DEI), and a claim backed up by data showing that companies are increasingly using DEI findings to address workplace inequities.

According to the just-released 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI ), the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for measuring disability inclusion in business, more companies are employing people with disabilities in leadership roles than last year. In fact, the DEI saw a 30% increase in participating companies in 2022.

Companies are increasingly realising the value of disability-inclusion policies and programs, in terms of profitability and the war on talent, and ESG pressure from investors.

Increase in companies appointing people with disabilities at leadership level

More companies are employing people with disabilities in leadership roles than last year, the data finds, with 126 companies now having a senior executive as a person with a disability, compared to 99 companies in 2021.

The picture is similar at boardroom level, with companies trying to make their corporate boards of directors more inclusive of people with disabilities, such as with amendments to their board nominating and governance charters.

The research finds that 10% of companies now have documents that govern nominations of board directors that specifically mention the consideration of people with disabilities, and 6% have someone who openly identifies as having a disability serving on their company’s corporate board.

This comes as more companies look to invest in tech and implement initiatives that actively advance disability inclusion.