Eight great concierge services for executive lifestyles

2 Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle offers services across financial, property, health, employee loyalty, retail and experiences to members 24/7, 365 days a year, and worldwide – leveraging its 950+ staff and 22 global offices, from Dubai to Hong Kong, New York to Zurich. Ten Lifestyle is at scale with affluent, HNW and UHNW reach, and has made digital core to their business. They have 350,000+ active users and over 2 million members, supporting customers of corporate partners like Coutts, Natwest, Westpac and Royal Bank of Canada. The service is also available in the UK on a private membership basis.

3 Jean Paul Group

Paris-headquartered Jean Paul Group, a subsidiary of Accor hospitality group, deploys its expertise in multiple sectors with a focus in banking, luxury, and automotive, thanks to six global offices. They have 10,000+ exclusive global partnerships and privileges and several thousand members and operates mainly as a white label to brands with services including travel, ticketing, shopping, dining, unique experiences, events, childcare, real estate, and daily errands. To cater to all requests, John Paul uses behavioural-profiling technology to create a list of member’s preferences by using algorithms that examine likes and dislikes.

4 The Billionaire Concierge

Serving HNW members 24/7 worldwide, and with offices in Dubai, Hong Kong, London, LA, Monaco, Moscow and Qatar, this invitation-only luxury concierge company specialises in curating unique tailor-made experiences. Main services include sourcing the best luxury items, gaining access to red-carpet events and exclusive hotels, and addressing lifestyle issues with personalised solutions. They also offer property management, relocation, education services, and yacht acquisition, and can cater to corporate events too.

5 Pure Entertainment Group

Montreal-headquartered Pure Entertainment Group offers highly tailored luxury travel and concierge services to HNW and UHNW individuals and corporations worldwide – including reservation and transportation services, bespoke travel packages, sourcing hard-to-find items, real estate bookings, gifting services, and events. They work with members and on demand clients, and keep the clientele limited, which means they can be flexible, yet are large enough to have scale.

6 Velocity Black

Co-founded by a former Goldman Sachs employee, this ultra-luxury concierge service helps “high performance people unlock the vast potential of their lives in the digital age”. Their innovative digital lifestyle assistant, which earned them a place in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 2020 UK list, leverages AI, 24/7 chat and mobile payments to ensure concierges deliver the best possible solutions for members. Among the services on offer – experience travelling, dining, event access and wellness programmes.

7 Sincura Group

Sincura Group is London-headquartered but global servicing clients and companies 24/7, 365 days a year and worldwide. They offer a private and personal one-to-one service to members and with the Sincura App, members can access everything from priority reservations at exclusive restaurants to VIP tickets to sold-out events, luxury travel planning and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. They also have curated members events

8 Innerplace

This members-only luxury concierge offers a highly personal approach and specialises in securing access for members to private member’s clubs, the finest restaurants, and select VIP events. They also offer expertise in bespoke luxury travel, art. While their main focus is on London, they have global connections to cater to members worldwide; and offer two membership tiers – to UHNW individuals and their families, and to young, affluent professionals – as well as corporate membership.



This article first appeared in the September issue of Business Chief, which examined how luxury concierge services are adapting to a new era. Read the full feature here.