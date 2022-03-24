Executive moves: Amazon, PayPal, Neiman Marcus, ExxonMobil

Former GM president Dan Amman to join ExxonMobil

Former president of General Motors Dan Amman is set to move to ExxonMobil, as President of Low Carbon Solutions, effective 1 May, where he will be tasked with leading a brand-new business focused on commercialising low-emission business opportunities in carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and low-emission fuels. “We’ll be significantly moving the needle toward net zero in the most hard-to-decarbonise industries, in an economically viable way, and with urgency,” Dan wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Dan joins from Cruise, where he’s been chief executive of the autonomous vehicle company since 2019. Prior to this, Dan spent nearly nine years at General Motors, serving as chief financial officer and then as president for five years, where he was instrumental in GM’s initial investment and acquisition of Cruise, of which GM owns an 80% stake.

With significant experience in investment banking, the New Zealand national began his career at Credit Suisse doing just that, before moving to Morgan Stanley where he spent more than a decade as an investment banker and then managing director.

Archie Deskus appointed chief information officer at Paypal

Executive veteran Archie Deskus is set to join PayPal as executive VP and chief information officer, effective 28 March, as the global financial services provider expands the scope of its services and relevance in the lives of its customers. She is tasked with accelerating PayPal’s work to optimise its international technology processes and systems

Described by PayPal CEO Dan Schulman as a “highly accomplished technology executive with deep expertise in delivering operating excellence and business value through the successful execution of strategic IT initiatives”, Archie has significant experience in leading technology organisations for complex global companies in the aerospace, industrials, oilfield services, technology and consumer products industries.

Archie arrives with more than two decades of experience in the financial industry, serving as chief information officer for six global companies, including Carrier, Timex Group USA, Ingersoll Rand, Baker Hughes, Hewlett Packard, and most recently Intel Corporation, where she spent two years as SVP and chief information officer. She has also held the post of adjunct professor at the University of Connecticut and currently serves as a director on the boards of East West Bank and Cognizant.