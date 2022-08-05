First-time female CEO appointments at Ikea, Orange, KLM

5 Deloitte Africa

South Africa

Ruwayda Redfearn, CEO

In June, Ruwayda Redfearn became the first female leader of Deloitte Africa , and its fourth consecutive black CEO, taking office with a new 14-member ExCo that is 42% female. She plans to position the Big Four firm in Africa at the forefront of the ESG conversation.

Ruwayda began her career at Deloitte in 1997 and made partner in 2004 after having a two-year secondment in New York. Apart from a three-year period when she worked outside of Deloitte, she has been with the firm throughout her career. She served as the Office Managing Partner for the KZN region and managed the Risk Advisory business for the Eastern Seaboard. She was appointed to the Deloitte Africa Board in 2016 and has chaired the firm’s Remuneration Committee. She also serves on the Deloitte Global Board of Directors.

6 Baker Tilly International

UK

Francesca Lagerberg

In June, Francesca Lagerberg joined Baker Tilly International as global CEO, becoming the first woman to lead the top 10 accountancy firm, and only the second woman to lead a top 10 global accountancy and consulting firm, following in the footsteps of Jean Stephens, who has led RSM since 2006.

Passionate about diversity and inclusion, Francesca frequently talks publicly about the need for diversity of thought, especially in encouraging a broader range of people to take on senior roles. Described by US CEO Alan Whitman as “a progressive leader”, Francesca has more than 25 years of experience in professional services, including two decades working in tax. She joined Baker Tilly from Grant Thornton where she spent the last 15 years in various global leadership roles, including as a global leader in tax services, as head of people and culture, and most recently as network capability and international business lead.

7 KLM

The Netherlands

Marjan Rintel, CEO

When former Dutch Railways chief Marjan Rintel joined KLM , the world’s oldest running airline, as its first female chief in July, she became the fourth woman to take control of a large passenger airline or group in 2022. Marjan becomes the fourth woman to take control of a large passenger airline or group in 2022, according to FlightGlobal data. This would represent a rise of four from the six female CEOs at the end of 2021.

Described by KLM Supervisory Board Chairman Cees ‘t Hart as having “broad managerial, commercial and operational experience”, Marjan has worked in the transportation, trucking and railroad industries. She returns to KLM, having previously worked for the airline for 15 years in various leadership roles across operations, sales and marketing, before spending the last seven years at Dutch Railways.