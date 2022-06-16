Hilton most valuable hotel brand, Ritz-Carlton growing fast

Hilton has extended its reign significantly as the world’s most valuable hotel brand, with a value surge of 58% over the last year, according to a new report by brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance .

The US-born hotel, now one of the world’s largest boasting 18 brands and 6,800+ properties in 122 countries, has seen its brand value skyrocket to US$12bn, putting it well ahead of its closest competitors with a brand value that is now greater than the second and third most valuable hotel brands combined.

The second ranked most valuable brand, Hyatt , saw its brand value jump 26% to US$9bn, while third-ranking Holiday Inn increased its brand value by 10% to US$4.2bn.

“The global disruption to travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic caused significant disruption to brand values, but customers recognise that hotels are not to blame for the disruption,” says Alex Haigh , Brand Finance Technical Director. “As a result, we see that successful brands have been able to bounce back quickly and re-earn customer trust in the post-pandemic world.”

Among the top 10 most valuable hotel brands this year (see below), seven are American, including the top six.