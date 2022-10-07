How Arcelik CEO Hakan Bulgurlu is helping save the planet

Innovating in production technologies and products

As the head honcho, and as a member of WEF’s CEO Climate Leaders Alliance and the Carbon Pricing Leadership Coalition of the World Bank, Hakan feels a responsibility to not just advocate on climate change but to lead in ways that are pioneering and innovative.

He invests heavily in research and development, mainly in areas of sustainability, ensuring innovation in production technologies, products, and packaging.

The company’s latest innovative launch at last week’s IFA is a case in point. Designed to help households use water more efficiently, Arcelik’s new cutting-edge technology (SaveWater) in its latest product line of washing machines and dishwashers “demonstrates our ambition to be the world’s most sustainable brand and embrace innovative technologies that will benefit people across the world.”

This adds to its growing list of sustainable product and technology innovations, including its patented microfibre filtration technology for washing machines, a fully recyclable product that filters up to 90% of microfibres (known for putting millions of pieces of microplastics into the oceans).

As well as championing resource-efficient innovations, the company – whose biggest-known brands include Beko and Grundig – leverages the latest technologies across its own production operations to identify water risks and increase efficiency.

Its factory in Ulmi, Romania, lays claim to not only being the industry’s most advanced manufacturing facility (named as one of WEF’s Global Lighthouse Network’s advanced manufacturing sites), but one of its most sustainable – with a high level of automation which improves resource efficiency, limits waste, uses less power, recycles water and produces its energy with solar panels.

Over the past 12 years, Arcelik has saved 2.17 million cubic metres of water, equivalent to the daily water consumption of around 2.7 million Turkish households. They also collaborate with both global and local partners to engage communities and promote sustainable water management, this year partnering with Water.org to fund water access projects in Kenya.

The company is just as pioneering on the packaging front, using 100% recycled and recyclable cardboard in its domestic appliances, and consumer electronics categories.

Hakan is the first to admit however that the company’s actions on climate, while very good, and pioneering, are not yet good enough, and more needs to be done. Because, while Arcelik is carbon neutral in its own operations globally (scope 1 and 2 emissions), the company has work to do to ensure carbon neutrality in scope 3 emissions (supply chain).

“It’s time to step up to the challenge,” he told guests at the IFA last week. “The reward for our collective climate action will be our security as a viable industry operating in stable markets where people are free to grow their businesses, their families, and their communities without the risk of climate catastrophe looming large on the horizon.”