How hotels worldwide are embracing digital currency

There was big news in the cryptocurrency market last month when Expedia – one of the world’s leading online travel agencies – announced it will begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for hotel bookings.

While the NASDAQ-listed travel firm, which has partnered with Coinbase to process the bitcoin payments, is the first major travel agency to accept the digital currency – there is a growing list of destinations (hotels and resorts) that are embracing virtual currencies.

These hospitality pioneers recognise that guests find cryptocurrency as an attractive, safe, and convenient way to pay, and are partnering with varying cryptocurrency payment solution providers to enable transactions without any risk of price volatility.

Cryptocurrency payments are becoming increasingly popular among travellers across the world, with the global crypto market projected to reach US$4.94 billion by 2030. Airlines including Alternative Airlines, Air Baltic, and luxury tour operator Travala also accept Bitcoin as a means of payment for fights and trips.

From the Maldives to Dubai, Switzerland to the US, here are 10 luxury hotels where cryptocurrency is now accepted payment.