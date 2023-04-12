Interview: Top Workplaces President on retaining employees

We all know people who complain about their managers and managers who are constantly frustrated with their employees, but too often, nothing is ever said.

While employees should speak up and communicate their needs, organisations have a greater responsibility to hire and develop leaders with strong management and people skills that welcome honest conversations.

Gallup research has found that more than half (52%) of exiting employees say their manager or organisation could have done something to prevent them from leaving their job, meaning these conversations aren’t happening until it’s too late.

Developing strong managers that can effectively provide constructive criticism, feedback and welcome transparency is an investment that organisations must make if they want to attract top talent – or risk quietly losing an unhappy workforce.

“Top talent expects more transparency and comprehensive communication from their employers,” says

Dan Kessler, President Top Workplaces, the leading employer recognition programme in the U.S. that’s been recognising outstanding workforce cultures since 2006.

More transparency, which needs to be appropriate for the culture, builds trust, explains Dan, adding how in the absence of of information, people make up stories, and so it’s always “better to be more transparent when possible”.

Organisations that get this right, or even mostly right, quickly see the benefits – such as higher engagement, increased productivity and boosted morale.

