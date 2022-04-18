James Phillips latest tech star to join fintech Stripe

Quiz question: what links Dhivya Suryadevara , previously Chief Financial Officer at GM; Carmel Galvin , formerly Chief People Officer at Autodesk; and Mike Clayville , who was Chief Revenue Officer at Amazon Web Services (AWS)?

These top executives have all recently joined the payments platform giant Stripe, which is now valued upwards of US$115bn, and co-headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin. and the US. Now you can add James Phillips to that esteemed list, who joins Stripe as President of Financial Services after a sparkling decade at Microsoft where he led the Digital Transformation Platform Group.

Phillips led Microsoft’s business intelligence product team that become the Digital Transformation Platform Group, expanding from 200 employees to more than 15,000 on six continents, generating US$15bn in revenue. He has significant experience, having led three startups, including Couchbase .

“The economy is undergoing a fundamental shift, as organisations adapt their business models to fully take advantage of software, mobile, machine learning, and the internet: companies are building stronger relationships with their consumers, expanding internationally, distributing financial services, and automating their supply chains. Stripe is ideally positioned to serve as the engine behind these opportunities,” said Phillips.

“I look forward to working alongside the entire financial services team as we continue to build out Stripe’s platform for the decades ahead.”

Posting on LinkedIn, Phillips had only good things to say about his time at Microsoft.

“Microsoft is an incredibly special place. I leave Microsoft with a full heart – one overflowing with gratitude,” he posted.

“I spent some time last week reflecting on all the things I’ve learned here. And while the list is long, one thing stands out for me. I learned what it feels like to be part of an institution that truly cares about its people – above all else. I learned what it feels like to work for and with people who deeply care about and support each other – in good times and in bad. I’ll work hard to recreate this wherever the road ahead takes me.

“While I will miss my friends and colleagues at Microsoft very much, I'm also extremely excited about my next gig.”