Leadership Legend: Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom

Hock Tan is a leader who needs little introduction.

As President and CEO of Broadcom, he has transformed the company into a heavyweight in the world of computer-chip design, and a rising superpower in the Fortune 500.

It’s fair to say Tan is not just respected by his peers, but widely recognised as a legend – mainly for his smart decision-making and wise business acquisitions.

While one might assume he would be winding town at this stage of his career, the 71-year-old began directly overseeing the operations of Broadcom Software Group last year, in addition to his CEO responsibilities.

Chasing the American Dream

Tan was born and grew up in the Malaysian state of Penang.

His intelligence as an adolescent was clear, as was his determination to pursue a career in business.

In 1971, having obtained a scholarship to study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Tan journeyed to the US to start his new life.

