LG Group leads drive for more female CEOs in South Korea

LG Group has appointed two female chief executives in its annual executive reshuffle, marking a major milestone for diversity at the Group.

The appointments of Lee Jung-ae and Park Ae-ri not only mark the first time that women have held CEO roles at LG Group but also the first time that women have held the reins among South Korea’s chaebols (large industrial South Korean conglomerates – Samsung, SK, Hyundai, LG) excluding inheriting the role as a family member.

These appointments will see the number of female executives at LG Group rise to 64, double that of 2018.

This follows the introduction of a new law, enforced in August, in the country which demands that listed companies with assets of US$1.5bn or more should appoint at least one women director.

The law seems to be working. Recent research found more women taking up leadership roles at Korea corporations.