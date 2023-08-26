Meet the CEO: Bruce Dahlgren of edtech leader Anthology

Education technology boomed during the pandemic as more institutions raced towards online teaching. That was good news for companies like Anthology – a leading provider of education software solutions with more than 150 million users in 80 countries.

Now there is change at the top of the company, with CEO and Chairman Jim Milton stepping down after nine years at the helm. He will be replaced by Bruce Dahlgren, who brings more than 30 years of experience transforming B2B companies.

Milton oversaw a period of expansion for the business, including several key acquisitions.

In 2020, Anthology emerged from the combination of higher education tech leaders Campus Management, Campus Labs, and iModules. A year later, the company merged with Blackboard, creating a comprehensive EdTech ecosystem in a US$3 billion deal.

“It has been an honour to lead this company in support of the thousands of clients and millions of users that we serve through our world-class solutions,” said Milton.

“I am confident Anthology will continue to grow its influence and impact in higher education. Anthology is courageously innovative, and I am excited to see what’s next for the company under Bruce’s leadership.”

Dahlgren to drive further expansion at Anthology with AI

Dahlgren was most recently CEO of MetricStream, a leader in enterprise cloud platform and applications for integrated Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC). There, he led a new go-to-market growth strategy that delivered double-digit annual contract value growth.

In his new role at Anthology, Dahlgren will focus on further expansion in cutting-edge technologies, and integrating technologies across the company’s user base.

Anthology is owned by NY-based private equity firm Veritas Capital – a tech investor with US$40 billion of assets under management. The firm invests in companies that provide critical products, software, and services, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions.

Dahlgren’s appointment comes at an exciting time of growth as Anthology looks to leverage the capabilities of generative AI, embedding the technology into its solutions thanks to a long-term partnership with Microsoft – backers of OpenAI, the company behind Chat GPT.

One of the company’s award-winning solutions is Anthology Student – a cloud-based student information system that allows universities to manage everything from admission through graduation, including financial aid, student accounts, career services, and analytics.

