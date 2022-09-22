Meet the two new leaders preparing to take Grindr public

Long-term leadership that identifies with the group

These two new appointments mark part of a previously announced transition that will see current CEO Jeff Bonforte and CFO Gary Hsueh step down and move into advisory roles with the company.

“We have a near ubiquitous global brand in the community we serve, impressive scale, best-in-class user engagement metrics and adjusted EBITDA margin, and we’re still just beginning our monetisation and growth journey,” Bonforte said back in May.

Bonforte and Hsueh were part of a team that acquired Grindr in June 2020, believing it had “the potential to be an amazing business, wholly focused on serving the LGBTQ+ community”, Bonforte said in a statement.

Central to the plan however was finding “long-term leadership for the business that had not only deep professional experience, but also the life experience to understand the unique and very real challenges facing the global LGBTQ+ community.”

The appointment of Arison as CEO aligns with this company mission to create a leadership team that is also part of the LGBTQ+ community.

CEO George Arison is one of few openly gay public company CEOs

Arison, who has been on Grindr’s board of directors since May 2022, is one of the few openly gay public company CEOs, having taken his company Shift Technologies public via a SPAC in 2020.

He comes to Grindr after nine years of building Shift, a Nasdaq-listed end-to-end auto ecommerce marketplace. where he was founder and CEO. Prior to this, he co-founded and led a taxi-hailing app (Taxi Magic) for nearly a decade. The app, now known as Curb, was acquired by VeriFone in 2015. And he has been an investor in numerous startups, including Zero (acquired by Avant), TravelBank (acquired by U.S Bank), Omni (acquired by Coinbase).

Described as having “extensive experience building innovative businesses, and successfully leading them into and through the public markets”, Grindr’s Chair of the Board, James Lu said there was no one more perfectly placed than Arison to “accelerate Grindr’s already strong growth and profitability.”

Before his entrepreneurial roles, Arison served as a product manager at Google and BCG and worked as a political scholar and advocate in his native country of Georgia, where he ran a political campaign and wrote a book (Democracy and Autocracy in Eurasia: Georgia in Transition).​​​​​​​

