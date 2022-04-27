Register today for Procurement & Supply Chain conference

Today marks the start of a two-day conference tackling the risk and resilience challenges faced by procurement and supply chain professionals globally.

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE, held at London’s Tobacco Dock venue and broadcast to the world, features scores of industry thought leaders and senior executives sharing their experiences of coping with risk and building resilience.

Organised by BizClik Media Group (BMG), publishers of Business Chief, the event features a series of keynote presentations, panel discussions and fireside chats across four stages.

“This is where procurement and supply chain executives share their experiences and insights with their peers,” says event host Scott Birch, Chief Content Officer at BMG.

“The collaboration, innovation and partnerships showcased at this event are testament to the incredible work procurement and supply chain professionals perform every day to keep the world turning – against all odds.”

This is the second such event after a successful launch seven months ago at the same venue.