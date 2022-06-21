Starbucks rejigs exec leadership as transformation heats up

Starbucks has announced that North American president Rossann Williams will leave the company and will be replaced by the head of the coffee giant’s APAC division, Sara Trilling .

This move marks further changes to the firm’s leadership following the return of former CEO Howard Schultz to the top job in April after the departure of former CEO Kevin Johnson and comes amid a time of major upheaval for Starbucks – as a growing number of the firm’s chains vote to join a union.

In a statement to employees, COO John Culver said: “we have made a difficult, but necessary change to our North America business… a change that creates new leadership for a new era at Starbucks”.

Williams, who led the coffee chain’s largest market with more than 18,000 stores for four years, has been one of the chains’ most visible executives in the firm’s anti-union campaign. More than 150 Starbucks outlets in the US have now voted to unionise.

A 17-year Starbucks’ veteran, Williams is replaced by Trilling, the current president of the firm’s APAC business. Trilling has been with Starbucks for 20 years, working her way up the leadership ranks, and serving in “nearly every aspect of our business”, says Culver. As APAC lead, she oversaw increasing retail store count and digital offerings in 14 markets across the region.