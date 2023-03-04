The rise of social wellness clubs

Dubbed the ‘world’s first social wellness club’, LA’s Remedy Place, has taken its social self-care concept to the heart of New York’s Flatiron District with a new outpost.

Tapping into the booming wellness industry, which is worth at least US$1.5 trillion and is expected to grow 5-10% in the near-term, according to McKinsey, Remedy Place is the brainchild of Dr Jonathan Leary, a globally sought-after health and wellness expert who practices what he preaches.

Seeing first-hand how patients struggled to live a healthy lifestyle and still be social, in 2018, Leary set out to build a space that would enhance health and social lives in tandem. Armed with a mission to “help people feel better and feel more connected to their bodies and the people around them”, Remedy Place made its debut in LA in 2019, instantly becoming a hit with sports stars, celebrities and C-suite executives.