Top 10 shifts transforming organisations – McKinsey & Co

Through the State of Organisations Survey, conversations with CEOs and their teams and the findings of recent research, McKinsey has identified the most important organisational shifts that businesses must address today.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at the top 10.

1. Increasing speed, strengthening resilience

From its State of Organisations Survey, McKinsey & Co discovered that just half of leaders felt their companies were prepared to react to future shocks.

In their report, authors write that businesses looking to emerge effectively from times of crisis should organise for speed of response, give power to their people and develop a culture of continuous learning.

“Leaders can start by thinking systematically about ways to build up their organisations’ resilience,” the paper says. “They will need to take care to review and revise these elements on an ongoing basis, rather than only when external forces or global crises force them to do so.”

2. ‘True hybrid’: The new balance of in-person and remote work

Cleary, the pandemic ushered in a new era for the world of work as a huge proportion of organisations across the globe accepted new ways of working.

This involved allowing employees to work from home or in other off-site locations for much of the time, a practice which has continued into 2023.

McKinsey & Co write that organisations must “provide structure and support” around the tasks best carried out in person or remotely, while also resetting performance expectations. By doing so, these “true hybrid” businesses can become “destination workplaces”.