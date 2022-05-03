Top 10 women in supply chain leadership in the US

2 Francesca DeBiase

Chief Global Supply Chain Officer

McDonald’s

A pioneer in the integration of supply chain and sustainability, Francesca DeBiase is one of the few Fortune 500 corporate execs who developed and ran combined supply chain and sustainability operations, contributing to McDonald’s standard-setting leadership. At McDonald’s, where she has spent nearly three decades, she served in multiple finance roles, culminating as Senior Director of European Finance while adding the role of Chief European Supply Chain Officer. Based for a decade in Europe, she returned to the US to develop, lead and execute a sustainability vision that continues to advance McDonald’s environmental leadership. Francesca initiated dialogue with environmental critics to drive industry-wide change, winning endorsement, employees, suppliers and franchisees. She has also increased brand trust scores with stakeholders, NGOs, and customers to reinforce the integrity and credibility of the brand. She managed the Covid-19 crisis without supply chain interruption to McDonald’s 70 million daily customers in 37,000 restaurants across 100 countries. She also serves on five different Boards of either Advisors or Directors. She began her career as an auditor at EY.

3 MaryBeth Lang

Chief Pharmacy Officer

Kaiser Permanente

A pharmacist by training, MaryBeth Lang began her career as an operations leader for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre, where she was responsible for pharmacy operations, product development, and assorted projects. A few years later, she joined Amerinet (now Intalere), starting in pharmacy and leading sales for a third of the country. Soon after, she moved into business development and supply chain and started her own data company. A doctorate then led her back to UMPIC, this time running UPMC’s Pharmacy Supply Chain. After a stint at data analytics company Pensiamo, she joined Kaiser Permanente , in 2019, to lead supply chain and procurement. Described as “one of the most innovative and forward-thinking minds in health system pharmacy and supply chain”, MaryBeth oversees Kaiser Permanente’s pharmacy supply chain, which consists of US$2bn in spend across 39 hospitals and 715 medical offices. She studied at Carnegie Mellon University, Robert Morris University and the University of Pittsburgh.

4 Sandra MacQuillan

Chief Supply Chain Officer

Mondelez International

Sandra MacQuillan is a global leader in the snacking industry. In her role, as CSCO, she leads all aspects of the organisation’s global supply chain, including procurement, manufacturing, logistics, engineering, sustainability and safety. She joined Mondelez International in June 2019 from Kimberley-Clark, where she was its first-ever Supply Chain Officer, building its supply chain leadership team. Under her tenure, it achieved best-in-class cost savings and step changes in cash, customer service, quality, safety, and sustainability. Sandra also worked at Mars Inc. for many years, holding supply chain roles of increasing responsibility around the world. She is a non-executive director at Trimble . She earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Greenwich.

5 Lisa Lisson

President

FedEx Express Canada