Top 10 women in sustainability leadership in the US

6 Suzanne DiBianca

EVP Corporate Relations and Chief Impact Officer

Salesforce

A global Fortune 500 executive and board member, Suzanne DiBianca has more than 20 years of experience at enterprise software technology leader Salesforce, and in her current role, leads the company’s stakeholder capitalism strategy, including its global corporate relationship and sustainability efforts, driving positive social and environmental impact through innovative initiatives and dynamic partnerships.

Suzanne also co-founded and led the Salesforce Foundation, the company’s world-class philanthropic engine, pioneering the company’s innovative 1-1-1 model of early-stage and integrated corporate philanthropy, which dedicates 1% of Salesforce’s equity, employee time and product back into the community. She earned her degree in Economics from the University of Colorado Boulder. She serves as a Board observer for many of the $150M Impact Fund portfolio companies, of which she leads.

7 Kara Hurst

VP, Head of Worldwide Sustainability

Amazon

As someone dedicated to Civil Rights, social action and economic empowerment, Kara Hurst landed on her feet at Amazon, where for the last seven and a half years she has led the development and evolution of environmental sustainability and social responsibility at the ecommerce giant worldwide and leads The Climate Pledge team, driving to make Amazon the most sustainable company and become net zero by 2040.

Kara has worked across local and federal government. She spent 12 years as VP at BSR, an organization of sustainable business experts that works with world-leading companies to build a just and sustainable world. CEO of The Sustainability Consortium, and Executive Director of OpenVoice, one of Silicon Valley’s first social enterprises. She studied at Barnard College and the University of California, Berkeley.

8 Ellen Jackowski

Chief Sustainability and Social Impact Officer

HP

With nearly 15 years of sustainability leadership at HP under her belt, Ellen Jackowski serves as Chief Sustainability and Social Impact Officer, leading a global team overseeing the HP sustainable impact strategy, governance and programs. Under her leadership, HP was named America’s Most Responsible Company by Newsweek, for three years running.

Outside of her job at HP, Ellen also serves as the Executive Director of the HP Foundation, where she leads operations and employee volunteering and giving teams and is on the board of directors for the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, one of California’s most dynamic business associations. She was awarded the Badass Women Shaping Climate Action in 2021 award by GreenBiz. She is a graduate of both Stanford and Northwestern.

9 Faith Tylor

Global Sustainability Leader

Kyndryl

A student of Economics and Psychology at Stanford University, Faith Taylor is an award-winning sustainability leader who has led ESG programs across Fortune 500 companies, including Tesla and Wyndham Hotel Group, and who has been recognised for her work to stop human trafficking. In 2015, Faith was included as one of the 25 Influential Black Women in Business by The Network Journal. Later in 2012, she was named in the annual Movers and Shakers awards.

As Global Sustainability Officer at IBM spinoff Kyndryl, Faith is helping to develop the firm’s global program and goals. She joined Kyndryl from Tesla where she built the foundation of the automaker’s ESG program, and prior to Tesla, spent 13 years at Wyndham serving as CSO for more than a decade, overseeing a Council of more than 600 people globally across 130,000 locations in 120 countries. She has MBA from Wharton.

10 Valerie Smith

Chief Sustainability Officer

Citi

As Citi’s Chief Sustainability Officer since 2019, Valerie Smith works in partnership with teams across the company including banking, risk and operations, and oversees the bank’s global sustainability initiatives, including leading its Sustainable Progress Strategy and US$100bn Environmental Finance Goal.

Valerie has been a leader in sustainability at Citi for the past 16 years, and prior to this, she led corporate sustainability at Houston Advanced Research Center. She is a spokesperson on sustainable finance and stakeholder engagement. She studied Environmental Science at University of Virginia, before becoming an environmental specialist with the Peace Corps in Honduras. She also has an MBA.

Top 100 Women in Sustainability list