Top 10 women leaders in fintech in North America

4 Mariquit Corcoran

Group Chief Innovation Officer

Barclays

Mariquit Corcoran has spent two decades in the financial services industry, holding positions and leading teams in businesses spanning fixed income, operations, risk management, finance and banking.

As Group Chief Innovation Officer of Barclays since 2020, Mariquit launched various innovative new businesses and programs globally, including Female Innovators Lab, Female Founders First, and the bank’s global FinTech Accelerator program, designed to fast-track the next generation of fintech businesses, while bringing innovation and application opportunities to Barclays, and leading the Rise Platform.

New York-based Mariquit joined Barclays in 2018 from Goldman Sachs, where she spent nearly two decades, first as an analyst for fixed income, before taking on increasingly senior roles, including as VP of the bank in the US, before leading the team responsible for sourcing and closing deals for all strategic engagements of a newly launched fintech, Marcus by Goldman Sachs.

Mariquit has landed numerous awards, including NYC FinTech Women Inspiring Females in 2019.

She serves on the Board of Directors of the Women’s Bond Club, one of the oldest professional organizations for women in finance, and is on the strategic advisory boards for equity investment firm FTV Capital.





5 JoAnn Stonier

Chief Data Officer

Mastercard

A recognised data and privacy expert, JoAnn Stonier has substantial experience creating data strategy and management programs ensuring data innovation while navigating data risks. She is also a leading expert in data ethics and responsible data practices with a focus on ML and AI, and is sought after for her innovative and practical approach to solving problems in the digital age.

As Chief Data Officer of Mastercard , JoAnn is responsible for the enterprise data strategy and management, including identifying and mitigating data risks across the payments giant, as well as influencing data-driven products, overseeing data policy and governance. She advises executive management on a broad range of complex data policy and regulatory issues.

Prior to her current role, JoAnn established the first Privacy Office for Mastercard in 2008 and developed the organization’s Information Governance program beginning in 2013.

She joined Mastercard in 2008 from American Express, where she spent eight years, serving as Chief Privacy Officer, where she recreated the privacy program for all divisions of American Express Worldwide and established governance process, policies and procedures, and the education program.

In 2018, she assisted in the creation and launch of Truata, an Irish data trust enterprise, formed to ensure anonymization compliance with the EU-General Data Protection Regulation. And she currently advises a broad range of industry and policy groups regarding data innovation and privacy, including the UN Global Privacy Advisory Group.

A trained lawyer, receiving her Juris Doctorate from St. John’s University in Queens, JoAnn holds membership in the Bar of the State of New York.





6 Samantha Ku

COO – Square Financial Services

Square

Samantha Ku started her career in banking and financial services in 2010 through a position in Lending at Citi, undertaking a similar role at Wells Fargo before moving into private banking at First Republic Bank.

She joined Square in 2015 as Head of Operations of Square Capital and has risen through the ranks to her current position as COO of Square Financial Services, the fintech’s industrial bank she helped to launch in 2021. In this role, she is responsible for lending operations, including credit, loan servicing, risk assessment and portfolio monitoring, among others.

San Francisco-based Samantha is also an active member of Chief, a private network built to drive more women into positions of power and keep them there. She earned her BBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of Miami Herbert Business School.





7 Marianna Tessel

Chief Technology Officer

Intuit

As CTO of Intuit since 2019, Marianna Tessel oversees the financial software firm’s technology strategy and leads all of Intuit ’s product engineering, data science, IT and information security teams worldwide, harnessing advanced technology that helps power prosperity for the firm’s customers and partners globally.

Described by Intuit’s CEO Tayloe Stansbury as a “transformational change agent, creating an engineering culture that has accelerated innovation”, Marianna previously led a team of more than 1500 engineers responsible for building the Intuit’s global small and self-employed products helping entrepreneurs and businesses grow.

Prior to Intuit, Marianna held senior leadership roles at various tech firms. At Docker, she developed strategic partnerships and expanded the software company’s product portfolio and open-source platform, while at VMware, Ariba and General Magic, she held engineering leadership roles, working at the forefront of significant technology transformations, including virtualization, cloud, and DevOps.

With an MS in computer science under her belt, she has been named multiple times in The Most Powerful Women Engineers in Tech by Business Insider.





8 Tamila Fathi

Enterprise CIO

Finastra

Tamila Fathi is a technology and cybersecurity leader with more than 20 years of experience designing, building and operating services across major top-tier banks and organisations.

Passionate about bringing business and technology teams together to create enterprise-wide strategic solutions, she has integrated her engineering, architecture and developer background into her passion for strategic product leadership across technology solutions.

As Enterprise CIO of Finastra since 2021, Tamila has added an increased focus to the workforce personas and user experience across critical Enterprise platforms and solutions for more than 10,000 employees.

Prior to Finastra, Tamila spent three years at JPMorgan Chase as Executive Director of Cybersecurity and Technology Controls, and before that various technology leadership roles including for cybersecurity firm Venafi, management and technology consulting firm ASAP Solutions Group, and real estate data analytics provider RealPage, Inc.

Tamila’s skills include creating and driving strategic roadmaps, leading product and delivery teams, mentoring staff and managing multimillion-dollar budgets while reducing end-user friction points and increasing value to the organisation.

Tamila is also founder and host of a technology podcast, Iteration, and is a Member of Chief, a private network built to drive more women into positions of power.





9 Yolande Piazza

VP Financial Services

Google

Not only is Yolande Piazza a finance and technology leader with more than 30 years of leadership under her belt, but she is an advocate for women in technology, founding Future Women in IT, a program that aims to inspire middle and high school female students to pursue careers in technology.

Currently VP Financial Services for Google Cloud , Yolande works with customers around the world as they embark on their transformation journeys. She joined Google in 2020 from Citi, where she spent more than two decades in various increasingly senior leadership roles, including as CIO of Student Loans Corporation, CAO of Global Consumer Operations & Technology, and finally as CEO of Citi FinTech.

Yolande joined Citi in 1988, leaving after seven years to spend a decade at Diners Club International as SVP, Online Applications and Information Products, before returning to Citi.

She has been recognised for her contributions to banking, landing Bank Innovation’s 10 Most Innovative CEOs in Banking 2017 and being named American Banker’s Woman to Watch in 2017 and 2018.





10 Lorie Meola

SVP, Chief Procurement Officer

Fiserv

A former teacher of Mathematics and Computing, Lorie Meola entered the business world in 1998, joining ADP, first as a Senior Systems Analyst later becoming Director of IT Procurement & Asset Management and then Senior Director of Sales Strategies.

After a decade at ADP, Lorie moved to AIG, where she led global sourcing and procurement for four years before moving into the role of Chief Procurement Officer, first at First Data Corporation, and then at Fiserv.

Lorie holds a BS in mathematics and computer science from Andrews University and earned her MBA in Strategy and Accounting from the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

Top 100 Women in Fintech list.