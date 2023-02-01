Top 20 essential leadership resources for Black executives

As we head into Black History Month 2023, celebrating the news that women CEOs now run more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies for the first time in history, we must remember that the lack of diversity at Senior Levels remains disappointingly low.

Just 5.9% of all chief executives in the U.S. are Black, despite the fact Black Americans make up 13.6% of the country’s population.

And yet, when companies appoint Black CEOs, their market caps jump by 3.1%, a new study from the Stevens Institute of Technology has found.

To help inspire, educate and support Black professionals in their leadership journeys, we’ve rounded up 20 essential resources – from business books and podcasts, to accelerators, executive programs and conferences.

1

Black Leaders Program – Stanford Graduate School of Business

Stanford Business School’s one-week in-person leadership program for Black Leaders uniquely explores the complexities of showing up authentically and creates the space and support to help participants delve into the challenges and opportunities of being a Black leader today.



Described as a ‘leadership program unlike any other’, participants learn how to more effectively manage power, influence others even when they don’t have formal authority, and communicate more effectively. A combination of real-time faculty-led lectures, small-group exercises, guest speakers, and facilitated conversations culminate with a capstone project. Next intake is 24 September 2023.

2

PowerNetworking Conference – four day, in-person summit

Claiming to be the ‘number one networking convene in the world’ and voted by Forbes as one of the top five conferences in the world for entrepreneurs, PowerNetworking Conference has been the home of Black entrepreneurs looking to connect, grow and prosper for more than two decades.



Next taking place in August 2023, the conference will convene thousands of the world’s best and brightest black leaders and world-class speakers for four days of networking, power talks, panel discussions and workshops. Among inspiring discussion topics are supercharging your income using stock options and building your business portfolio led by equally inspiring Black leaders, from crypto advocate Najah Roberts to founder of The Black Business School Dr Boyce Watkins.



