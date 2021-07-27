VDO.AI: Sean Black Joins as Head of North America

VDO.AI, a global advertising technology company, has announced the appointment of the new Head of North America, Sean Black. After 20 plus years of Digital Marketing and Sales, and a combined 20 years of overall brand and marketing strategy experience, Black is known for taking client and brand strategies and objectives beyond paper and for delivering first-of-its-kind creative thinking ─ married to holistic, insight-driven approaches. A real leader in the space, and a creative professional unlike any other.

Black will be in charge of improving revenue growth for VDO.AI, through leveraging video marketing content in the service of publishers and brands. On top of that, the leading executive will be tasked with focusing on the overall strategy behind business growth by implementing the best platforms and resources for publishers. Tasks that are assumed a doddle for Black, who is known as a driven individual who is excellent at building opportunities and encourages a forward-thinking mentality that keeps him, and his team, ahead of the marketplace─oftentimes resulting in a pleasant revenue return.

Black will bring a unique and fairly rare perspective to VDO.AI, having previously worked in the marketplace-leading Global Agency and Enterprise Growth for FreeWheel, which is part of Comcast, and formerly leading the Digital Investment team across the US for the investment arm of Dentsu Aegis Network, AMPLIFI.

Throughout his career, Black has proven himself to ‘excel in driving actionable insights while processing the revenue in the sales team leadership domain and holds previous experience in collaborating with fortune 50 brands, developing sales goals for the team, programmatic OTT and CTV advertising, and developing larger multi-million dollar commercial revenue frameworks’.

Amit Sharma, the Founder, and CEO at VDO.AI spoke as Sean began to enter a new journey, ‘We are excited to have Sean join us as Head of North America and are looking forward to his association with our company. With Sean’s experience, skill-set and expertise in this field, the company will continue to flourish in North America under his leadership.’

Sean, as he looks forward to joining VDO.AI adds, ‘I’m excited to be a part of VDO.AI as they raise the bar in delivering consumer experiences across all screens while marrying unmatched creative and insights. Being the technology platform and the access to scaled supply will drive marketplace differentiation.’