Oliver Freeman

ISM’s index of national factory activity fell from 60.6 in June to 59.5 in July. Yet the news might be slightly positive—growth is slow but sustainable…
Tech market intelligence platform CB Insights highlights that 2021 insurtech funding is less dominated by US firms and more geographically diverse…
Tesla has switched to microcontrollers and rewritten its software to mitigate the risks of semiconductor reliance as supply chains falter…
Sean Black has been appointed as Head of North America for VDO.AI, bringing 20+ years of Digital Marketing and Sales experience to the team…