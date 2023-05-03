What do the world’s most resilient companies have in common?

Running a company today is arguably the toughest it has ever been.

From the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war to climate change, technological challenges and the threat of a looming recession, the level of disruption facing leaders is at an all-time high.

Disruption levels increased a staggering 200% from 2017 to 2022, compared to just 4% from 2011 to 2016, according to Accenture’s Global Disruption Index.

It’s little wonder then that 65% of executives consider today’s business environment more challenging than in the past, or that a staggering 93% of CEOs are dealing with 10 or more global challenges to their business.

And the shocks and disruptions are only likely to keep coming.

To not just survive amidst such disruptions, but thrive and emerge stronger, leaders must invest in building company resilience, Accenture’s new Reinventing for Resilience report finds.

But what makes a company in today’s complex business world resilient? What makes one firm survive when another fails, one company thrive where others struggle?