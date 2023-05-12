Musk’s time as CEO littered with controversy

Many onlookers, as well as plenty of Twitter employees – past and present – would contend that Musk’s time at the helm will be best left in the past.

Having completed his US$44 billion takeover of the company in October last year, the billionaire appointed himself as CEO before firing a host of top executives including his predecessor, Parag Agrawal, and CFO Ned Segal.

Then came the first wave of layoffs, which saw Musk slash almost half of Twitter’s entire global workforce – representing around 3,500 staff members. While tech layoffs were nothing new, the move coincided with a new dawn of job cuts within the industry as businesses big and small struggled to cope with rising costs.

At the time, the boss of Tesla and SpaceX said the decision had been necessary due to a “massive drop” in revenue, blaming “activist groups pressuring advertisers” and accusing them of “trying to destroy free speech in America”.

The controversy continued when Musk opted to reinstate the accounts of several divisive figures including Donald Trump and Andrew Tate, who had previously been banned for violating the site’s policies.

Clearly recognising the scale of the task on his hands, the entrepreneur tweeted in December: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.”

A long-mooted and messy launch of Twitter Blue, the platform’s subscription service, followed in April, but was initially shunned by masses of celebrity users before attracting criticism for alleged false advertising.