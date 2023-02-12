Why business strategy is an iterative process

The Greek philosopher Heraclitus famously said that change is the only constant in life.

The world is, and always has been, changing. Throughout the centuries, companies and people have adapted to those changes by learning new ways of doing things. To move forward, you need to be able to both exploit what is and create what is not yet.

In their book Boardroom Creativity, Fennemiek Gommer and Anne Mieke Eggenkamp argue that leaders need to take more time to explore and design the future of their business, and that this requires a more creative and iterative approach to strategy development.

We are in a period of accelerated change

According to Fennemiek, although change in society might not be anything new, the speed of change is currently unprecedented, especially in the field of technology.

“Accelerated change means shorter business cycles and a higher risk of being disrupted by competitors with new innovations based on new technologies, new offers and new business models”, she says.

Fennemiek points to a study by Constellation Research which shows that since 2000, 52% of companies in the Fortune 500 have either gone bankrupt, been acquired or ceased to exist because of digital disruption. The average company lifespan on the S&P index was 61 years in 1958; it has now dropped to 18 years.

When talking to their clients about the fast turnover of businesses, Fennemiek and Anne Mieke use Charles Handy’s second curve model. The model shows that businesses should design their next future direction or “curve” while they’re still in their current phase or of success and growth.

The pair ask their clients to consider where on the curve they would currently position their own business.

“Given the average lifespan of 18 years, we end up working with companies on their third, fourth or even fifth curve, sometimes even in parallel. Intellectually this is easy to understand, the challenge is a human one”, says Anne Mieke, explaining how the process of planning is ongoing.

“You need to start exploring and designing the next curve while you’re still successful with your current cycle, and in fact haven’t even reached the peak of your success yet. It’s a comfortable phase to be in, while the transition to a new curve comes with chaos and uncertainty. In this growth phase of business, we are all prone to being complacent.”