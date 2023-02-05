Why new Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar is right person, right time

Former Infosys President Ravi Kumar has taken the top job at Cognizant, bringing his more than two decades of professional technology services leadership to the American IT major.

This comes as the US-headquartered tech company has undergone significant challenges in recent years, lagging in performance to IT consultancy peers and witnessing record levels of senior leadership exits.

Ravi, who replaces Brian Humphries, has been brought on board with the ‘objective of tackling/resolving the company’s ongoing challenges, including record attrition rates, delivery constraints as well as lagging peer-like growth,” according to US-based analyst, Moshe Katri, MD of Equity Research at Wedbush Securities.

Cognizant challenges – underperformance, haemorrhaging senior executives

The last few years have been rocky for Cognizant leadership. Since 2019, and the appointment of Humphries, the Fortune 500 firm has experienced an ongoing executive exodus.

Humphries, a tech veteran and former CEO of Vodafone Business, was hired as CEO by Cognizant in April 2019 to revitalise the US$17bn IT major, replacing co-founder Francisco D’Souza.

And under his leadership, Cognizant has seen improved margins, expansion of international presence, and a return to double-digit growth in 2022 for the first time since 2015 – recording US$18.5bn in worldwide revenues for 2021, driven by its highest ever quarterly earnings of US$4.8bn in the last quarter of 2021.

It has also assembled its largest ever workforce, adding more than 41,000 people in 2021 and 27,700 in 2022 to push the firm’s headcount past 355,300.

But the Nasdaq-listed company has also lagged IT major peers in revenue growth witnessing one of the lowest organic growth rates in the industry, at a time when demand for digital transformation is at record levels.

And perhaps most controversially, it has seen a troubling voluntary attrition rate, sitting at 36% in the second half of 2021, though declining to 19% a year later – a “meaningful improvement” that Cognizant CFO Jan Siegmund said would “help us put greater focus on improving our commercial momentum”.