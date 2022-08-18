World Entrepreneurs’ Day – female-founded firms on up in US

Female entrepreneurs are rising rapidly, with women starting almost half of startups in 2021, according to research by HR cloud software company Gusto. This marks a huge increase from the 28% of women starting new businesses in 2019.

In fact, 5.4 million new businesses were formed in 2021, reports Gusto. This is an historic high, made even more impressive by the fact that it happened while the country remained in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Seizing a ‘pandemic related opportunity” was the biggest reason for women starting new businesses in 2021, with Gusto research finding that a staggering 40% of female entrepreneurs launched startups as a direct result of the pandemic.

Pandemic offered opportunity for women to find new income source

When the pandemic hit, women were disproportionately impacted both by job loss and burnout as they juggled work and caregiving demands. In 2020 alone, women lost more than 64 million jobs, equalling 5% of the total jobs held by women, according to Oxfam International, compared to just 3.9% of men’s jobs that were lost.

In the US, more of the nation’s 6.6 million jobs gained since President Biden took office in November 2020 have gone to men, according to the Labor Department. As of early February 2022, there were still 1.4 million fewer employed adult women in the workforce compared to 500,000 fewer adult men.

Simply put, women left the workforce early on in the pandemic, and at greater rates than men, and they have been more reluctant to return.

Not surprising given that women dominate some of the hardest-hit sectors, including retail and hospitality, and those sectors suffering the highest levels of stress and lowest levels of pay like childcare and nursing.

This has fuelled a rise in women deciding to take control and secure income and flexibility by starting their own businesses. In fact, flexibility to work from home and be there for their families has been a significant driver in female founding activity.

In a 2021 survey by U.S. job search company Jobflex, 68% of women said they wanted to continue working 100% remotely once the pandemic ended, and 60% said they would leave their current position if they couldn’t do so.

Funding and support for female-led businesses is growing

While Gusto research found there was a significant reliance by women founders on personal savings to start their businesses (61%), more female founders are getting funding to grow.

While women-led companies secured just 2% of VC funding in 2021, according to Pitchbook analysis , new research shows that change is happening.

Research from the 2021 Annual Review of Funding for Female Founders found that in 2021, female-founded startups in the US raised US$54.6bn from 3,871 capital-funded deals, representing a 146% YoY increase, compared to 2020 figures.

And female-founded unicorn businesses are rapidly rising too, with 2021 figures showing a 4X increase in the number of female-led companies reaching US$1bn status.

Not only are more VC firms allocating investment to women-led funds, but there is a growing pool of female angel investors and general partners actively looking to support female founders and help catapult women-led startups to success.

Today, women make up 15% of general partners at VC firms, up from 12% at the end of 2019.