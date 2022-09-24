World’s highest residence now on sale in New York City
The world’s tallest residence has hit the market, and it could also become the most expensive property ever sold in the US.
Sitting at the top of the tallest residential building in the world – Central Park Tower – the penthouse soars 431m (1,416ft) above street level, nearly as high as the Empire State Building, offering unobstructed views across New York City.
The property is located on Manhattan’s prestigious Billionaires’ Row – a strip of super-tall skyscrapers along the southern edge of Central Park.
Sporting a price tag of US$250 million, the Manhattan penthouse is also the most expensive listing in the country, and should it receive its asking price of US$250m, it will be the most expensive property ever sold in the US – topping the previous record when hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin paid US$238m for a condo at 220 Central Park South.
Though the jury is out whether it will achieve the high price tag given that sales of apartments priced at US$10m or more have declined 38% in 2022, according to a report from Miller Samuel and Douglas Elliman.
Described by listing agent Ryan Serhant of Serhant as a “crystal jewel box in the sky”, this one-of-a-kind stunning triplex penthouse spans 17,500sqft from the 129th floor to the 131st floor.
On offer are seven bedrooms, boasting heights of up to 30 feet, eight bathrooms, three powder rooms, two kitchens, and multiple living and entertainment spaces. A grand staircase connects the three levels, and floor-to-ceiling windows across the residence provide panoramic views of the Big Apple’s skyline below.
The piece de resistance is a nearly 1,400-sqft terrace – also the highest of its kind in the world – a glass-rimmed platform overlooking Central Park and the Hudson and East rivers.
Built by Extell Development, the developer behind several of Manhattan’s new super-towers, Central Park Tower is also home to the world’s tallest private club.
The building also comes with five-star amenities for residences, including a 60ft outdoor pool, 62ft indoor saltwater pool, spa, private garden, game room conference room, fitness centre, squash court, screening room, private restaurant with Michelin-star chefs and a wine and cigar lounge.
