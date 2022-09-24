World’s highest residence now on sale in New York City

The world’s tallest residence has hit the market, and it could also become the most expensive property ever sold in the US.

Sitting at the top of the tallest residential building in the world – Central Park Tower – the penthouse soars 431m (1,416ft) above street level, nearly as high as the Empire State Building, offering unobstructed views across New York City.

The property is located on Manhattan’s prestigious Billionaires’ Row – a strip of super-tall skyscrapers along the southern edge of Central Park.