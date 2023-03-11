10 of the world’s best city hotels to help you sleep better

While some executives regularly pull all-nighters or survive on four hours a night shut-eye, not getting enough sleep is nothing to brag about.

Scientific evidence proves that the cognitive deficits that a lack of sleep imposes on people can impair performance in the workplace.

Elon Musk, who sleeps six hours every night on average, once admitted in an interview that when he sleeps less his productivity decreases.

And as Dr Thomas Roth says in Matthew Walker’s book, Why We Sleep, “the number of people who can survive on five hours of sleep or less without impairment, and rounded to a whole number, is zero”.

Getting good sleep while travelling, whether for business or pleasure, is a particular challenge for many, but an increasing number of hotels are rolling out sleep-inducing innovation, some of it powered by AI, or offering sleep-enhancing packages that includes onsite sleep concierges.

To mark World Sleep Day this month, March 17, we round up 10 city hotels to help you reset your circadian rhythm – whether you are in Dubai, New York, London, Paris or Bangkok.

1

Fitness brand SIRO is set to launch its inaugural hotel, SIRO One Za’abeel, in Dubai’s iconic One Za’abeel development later this year. Designed as a fitness and recovery destination, the new hotel will deliver tailored programs and treatments developed by wellbeing specialists, including sleep experts, all designed to help guests unlock peak mental and physical performance.

Rooms will feature the latest technology to promote restorative sleep, including smart Aero Plush mattresses, recovery wardrobes and smart curtains that will be connected to the SIRO app alarm clock and which will open gradually a few moments before the alarm rings to allow natural light to fill the room. The alarm will be set to follow the guest’s circadian rhythm in order to mitigate jet lag and encourage bodies to wake up in a more rested state.

The hotel will have a state-of-the-art fitness club, and a dedicated Recovery Lab with specialised wellbeing treatments, from cryotherapy to oxygen therapy.

2

Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Orlando is home to a dedicated room category, named Well+ech, hardwired with a rotating roster of inventions from pioneering brands leading the future of sleep innovations.

Among these are the AI-powered Restorative Bed via Bryte, which uses AI to track sleep cycles and adjust body temperature and pressure points throughout the night, and which is also being used in New York’s Park Hyatt Hotel (see below). Also accessories like Smart Nora, a snoring aid by SleepScore.

Installed throughout the entire hotel, View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun in order to increase access to natural light, leading to more sleep. The hotel offers guests private access to certified sleep therapist Kristina Grabnickas who can create daily itineraries to achieve optimal sleep.