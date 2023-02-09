Amazon, Accenture among firms pledging aid to Turkey, Syria

Businesses all over the world are ramping up efforts to provide support to the victims of the devastating earthquake that took place in Turkey and Syria earlier this week.

Among the big-name businesses pledging aid are Adidas, Amazon, Red Hat, IKEA, Deutsche Bank, Google, PepsiCo, Mercedes-Benz, Accenture and Binance.

More than 20,000 people across Turkey and Syria have died in the 7.8 magnitude quake, according to officials, with the tally all but certain to rise, according to the WHO.

Governments all over the world have offered support to Turkey and Syria, many committing millions of dollars in aid to support rescue and relief efforts.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has donated US$100 million, one of the largest sums to date; while Canada’s federal government says it will match up to US$10m in donations to the Canadian Red Cross. As well as sending 77 search and rescue specialists and four search dogs to Turkey to help locate survivors, the UK has also pledged £8m in aid.



Businesses have also begun to back humanitarian relief efforts pledging both services and direct humanitarian assistance.

While some companies like Mercedes-Benz are making one-off donations to non-profit organisations like Red Crescent and UNICEF, others like adidas and Red Hat have set up internal schemes encouraging employees to make donations, which the organisations say they will then match.