KPMG: Americas behind APAC, Europe on sustainability reports

Reporting on social components of ESG lagging

But while sustainability reporting has improved, reporting on social and governance issues (the S and the G of ESG) is lagging – with less than half of the world’s largest companies provide reporting on ‘social’ components, such as modern slavery, DEI, community engagement, and labour issues.

Not just that, but less than half of companies have disclosed their governance risks – such as corruption, bribery and anti-corruption, anti-competitive behaviour or political contributions.

It’s not that organisations haven’t improved in these areas, they have; but that their ESG disclosures continue to be overwhelmingly narrative driven, rather than publishing quantitative or financial data regarding impacts.

In the wake of the pandemic and COP26, which shone a light on the growing inequalities in society, many organisations responded with proactive action that is worth applauding, says Jennifer Shulman, Global Lead ESG Advisory Hub, KPMG International. “We are seeing far greater action on gender equality, pay equity and community impact assessments.”

The real challenge facing the C-Suite now though is how they demonstrate and reflect on their company’s wider societal impact. “It’s time for organisatons to be transparent in their reporting to highlight what they’ve achieved and hold themselves to account on areas where further progress is required.”

KPMG predicts more progress over the coming year as organisations like the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) roll out new global standards for reporting.

McCalla-Leacy believes that regulation is making a difference and is critical in providing guidance and direction to companies and help drive cultural change.

“Business leaders have accepted they have a responsibility and role to play in helping to slow and potentially avert the unfolding crisis. What’s needed more than ever is globally consistent standards from governments and a collective effort from the world’s major companies to report on all aspects of ESG, recognising the clear links between the environment and wider social equality issues.”

KPMG Survey of Sustainability Reporting