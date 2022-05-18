BCG – How private equity can create value through purpose

The private equity industry has the potential to be a key driver in fighting climate change, but barriers continue to block the industry from fully realising this potential.

That’s according to a new report, Creating Value Through Sustainability in Private Markets , by the World Economic Forum and Boston Consulting Group .

The report reveals how private equity is uniquely placed to lead the way in capturing value through sustainable transformation of its investments, largely thanks to its relative freedom from short-term pressures and full-ownership models.

However, many firms are missing out on the chance to create real financial value through long-term, sustainable investments thanks to various barriers, with knowledge gaps, internal organization misalignments, and an excessive focus on divestment continuing to block the industry from driving sustainability shifts.

“It is time for private equity to take its role in tackling the global crisis of climate change seriously,” says Shrinal Sheth , Lead, Investing, World Economic Forum.

Transforming ‘grey to green assets’ is sustainability solution

According to the study, firms can improve the sustainability performance of currently high-emitting assets by investing in long-term opportunities to make them greener, instead of pursuing divestment-only approaches.

“Many private equity investors avoid ‘grey’ or high-emitting assets in an attempt to decarboniSe their portfolios,” says Greg Fischer , a partner and director at BCG.

Greg points out that by doing this, firms are missing an opportunity to create real financial value through long-term, sustainable investments.

“We cannot divest our way to global net-zero,” he says. “Meeting the world’s decarboniSation challenge requires investment and engagement [and] private equity, with its ability to support strategic transformations and a longer horizon than public markets, is ideally positioned to meet this need, transforming high-emitting assets ‘from grey to green’ and making real progress toward our global ambition”.

The report points to three enablers for such a transformation, including changing over-time emissions reduction frameworks to supplement existing levels-based portfolio emissions targets.

Also key is carbon pricing, as this will help investors capture the value of their decarbonisation initiatives more directly during the holding period. And clear retirement and decarbonisation policies for high-emitting assets are also essential – to explicitly define the intended trajectories, provide incentives for sponsors to undertake bold sustainability transformations, and make owners accountable for ensuring that the high-emitting assets they divest are sold not to the highest bidder but to new owners with well-defined decarbonisation plans.