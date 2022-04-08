BCG study says retailers lagging on sustainability progress

According to a new study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in partnership with World Retail Congress, the retail industry has work to do to deliver its climate change commitments.

The study, entitled Sustainability In Retail Is Possible – But There’s Work To Be Done, says that while sustainability is certainly high on the agenda, most retailers are failing to make meaningful progress.

Companies with annual revenue of between US$1bn and US$500bn were polled around the world, from grocers to electronics.

It seems retailers are taking a rather long-sighted view on sustainability, even though they have a good grasp of the competitive advantage it could bring them – from attracting new customers to retaining staff. That said, despite a firm commitment and belief in sustainability, only a few of the 37 global organisations surveyed had made significant progress.