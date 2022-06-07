Canadian cities have highest number of sustainable hotels

Vancouver tops the list with 44% of hotels sustainably recognised

Vancouver is the city with the highest percentage of sustainable stays, with nearly 44% of all hotels recognised for their sustainability efforts. Of the 89 hotels listed in the Canadian city, 39 have been awarded the sustainable badge on Booking.com.

This is not surprising given that the city was voted the greenest in the world just last year, and has been lauded for its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and for increasing its recycling from 40% to 60% in a decade.

In at number three is the Canadian city of Toronto, where nearly 25% of all the hotels listed are certified as sustainable, with 37 out of the city’s 150 hotels paying closer attention to their carbon footprint.

Calgary, the third Canadian city in the top five list, is home to 136 hotels, 32 of which have been recognised by Booking.com for their sustainable efforts. The city has implemented its green initiatives, including an advanced eco-friendly public transportation system to enable residents to travel in a green way.

Rounding off the top five places with the world’s most sustainable hotels is another Canada-based city Edmonton, Alberta. The city is widely considered to be Canada’s most sustainable city, having been awarded the official title in 2018 due to its low environmental footprint, economic security, infrastructure, and social well-being.