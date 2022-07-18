Gender imbalance in leadership still significant, finds WEF

While women have been hired into leadership roles in increasing numbers since 2016, they remain severely under-represented, holding less than a third of leadership positions globally, according to insights from the World Economic Forum ’s just-released Global Gender Gap Report 2022.

According to LinkedIn data from the report, the share of women hired into leadership roles was 33.3% in 2016, increasing to 36.9% in 2022.

While the share of women in leadership has been increasing over time, women have not been hired at equal rates across industries, and globally there is a gender imbalance in leadership roles in almost every country and industry.

Only a few industries can lay claim to levels near gender parity in leadership, including non-governmental and membership organisations, education and personal services and wellbeing. The report finds that, on average, more women were hired into leadership in industries where women were already highly represented, and the same for men.

In 2021, six industries hired significantly more men than women into leadership positions in 2021, including technology (30%), energy (25%), supply chain and transportation (25%), manufacturing (22%) and infrastructure (21%).

That said, relative to 2016, the industries showing the biggest improvement in their hiring rate for women into leadership are technology, energy, and supply chain and transportation.

On tech, other studies back this up. According to Deloitte Global , women in tech leadership are making some of the fastest advances. Women’s share in the overall global tech workforce increased 6.9% from 2019 to 2022, but the fastest growth – an estimated gain of nearly 20% – has occurred in the proportion of women in tech leadership.

“We predict that roughly one in four leadership roles at large global tech firms will be held by women in 2022, representing a rise of more than 4 percentage points since 2019,” the report found.

In the industry of supply chain and transportation, advances in women's leadership have also been made. According to a Gartner survey conducted in March, women now account for 19% of C-level positions in the average supply chain organisation, an increase of 15% on 2021.

While that’s great news for women in leadership, overall, there has been a 2% decrease in women working in supply chain generally – just 39%, down from 41% in 2021.

Women’s participation in the workforce overall does in fact paint a less rosy picture, with gender parity in the labour force at 62.9% globally – marking the lowest level registered since WEF’s Global Gender Gap Index began.