How Accenture is leading the charge on diversity, inclusion

When it comes to championing diversity and inclusion, Accenture is leading the global charge, taking pioneering and consistent steps to create an inclusive and equitable culture.

And recognition for the global professional services firm’s commitment to diversity and inclusion continues to come thick and fast, with the latest accolade positioning Accenture as the number one most diverse and inclusive company in the US – taking top spot in DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity list .

This follows the naming of Accenture high on the list of renowned DE&I indexes, including being the highest-scoring company on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, number three on the Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index, number six on Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, and 15 consecutive years on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

Such recognition is unsurprising when you consider that Accenture, which a 699,000-strong global workforce, became the first professional services company, in 2016, to publish comprehensive data about its US workforce, and every year since, has shared its workforce composition by gender, race and ethnicity, persons with disabilities and veterans.

Accenture makes inclusion, diversity and equality part of who they are and how they work

According to Accenture, their success in cultivating richness in diversity starts with every single of its employees and clients with the unique voices and experiences of its people forming the powerful collective that makes inclusion, diversity and equality part of who they are and how they work.

The aim, says Jimmy Etheredge, CEO of Accenture North America , is to make Accenture “a place where we truly care about each other, where everyone has a voice and where everyone can grow and learn”.

So, how exactly is Accenture able to pull off a truly diverse workforce? And what initiatives has it pioneered and investments made to try to truly level the playing field?