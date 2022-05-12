IBM – Sustainability is top priority and challenge for CEOs

Sustainability is rising higher on corporate agendas, with CEOs recognising it as a business imperative and growth, according to a new IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) study.

But even as business leaders face mounting pressures from boards and investors, a lack of reliable data insights is hindering their ability to take action.

CEOs believe sustainability can help drive business performance

IBM’s annual CEO study, Own your impact: Practical pathways to transformational sustainability, which surveyed more than 3,000 CEOs worldwide, found that nearly half (48%) rank sustainability as a top priority for their organisations, up from roughly a third (37%) in 2021.

And many leaders are hands-on with nearly 70% saying they are directly involved in defining their organisation’s sustainability strategy.

As Guy Cormier , CEO of Canadian financial services Desjardins Group , says, it starts with the CEO. “I’m totally convinced it starts at the top on climate change and on ESG. You can’t fake it, especially with your younger employees.”

Leaders increasingly believe that sustainability can help drive business performance, with more than 80% of CEOs saying that their company’s sustainability investments will produce improved business results in the next five years and nearly half (45%) thinking that sustainability will accelerate business growth.