Less than 20% of retailers on track to hit green goals, BCG

When it comes to delivering on sustainability, the retail industry is sorely lagging, according to a new study by Boston Consulting Group , in collaboration with World Retail Congress.

The just-released report, titled ‘Sustainability in retail is possible, but there’s work to be done’ , found that while sustainability is now a strategic priority for retail businesses, the vast majority are failing to make meaningful progress with less than 1 in 5 retailers on track to hit their sustainability goals.

The findings reveal that among the retail businesses surveyed there is widespread understanding of the competitive advantages to winning in sustainability, including having a competitive edge over rivals, cheaper borrowing, lower costs, attracting new customers, and retaining employees, as well as the potential for tapping into new revenue streams.

However, the survey also found that the companies were “nearly unanimous” in believing that sustainability initiatives would drive value in the next 5-10 years and half of the respondents believed their companies would invest “whatever it takes” to reach their goals.

The BCG findings revealed that there was a clear disconnect between retailers’ bold ambitions and their progress on the sustainability journey.