Saint-Gobain Drives Sustainable Construction Initiative

Saint-Gobain North America (SGNA) is dedicated to the creation of a sustainable future for the construction industry. The launch of its ‘Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities’ programme certainly fits with the companies responsible and inclusive ethos. The programme will set a precedent for sustainability in the construction industry and supports the development of neighbourhoods across the region.

While the company develops sustainable homes across North America, alongside its partner Charis Homes, its projects are also centred around the well-being of the occupants. The company operates several businesses in the state of Ohio—including CertainTeed, Life Sciences, Mobility, Ceramics and Surface Solutions, which is the location of its first construction project under the programme.

‘At Saint-Gobain, our purpose is making the world a better home. The Sustaining Futures, Raising Communities program is our opportunity to leverage our global thinking and sustainability mindset to do just that’, says Mark Rayfield, Chief Executive Officer of Saint-Gobain North America. ‘The home in North Canton is our first step in a series of projects where we hope to inspire and make a tangible impact, right in the communities where our colleagues live’.

Sustainable Solutions for an Efficiency Build

Charis Homes will construct the first project using 20 of SGNA’s sustainable building solutions, which have been designed specifically for the efficiency and well-being of the household. CertainTeed’s MemBrain Continuous Air Barrier & Smart Vapor Retarder and M2Tech Moisture and Mold Resistant Drywall are two of the solutions that are used to reduce moisture and absorb harmful toxins, to improve air quality of the residents.

Jean Angus, CEO of Saint-Gobain Life Sciences based in Solon, Ohio, says, ‘A lot goes into creating sustainable buildings, so we know this home will have a positive impact on this family, the community, and the environment for years to come. [...] Saint-Gobain already has a reputation as a top employer in NE Ohio, but this project further demonstrates our commitment to the area and its residents’.

Glenna Wilson, President of Charis Homes, comments on the company’s partnership with SGNA. ‘We were thrilled SGNA selected our team to work on this project’, says Wilson. ‘We share the same commitment for creating sustainable houses that impact our planet for the better — and we’re even more motivated knowing that a family from our part of the state will soon call it home’.

Magda Dexter, Vice president of Strategic Enablement at SGNA, says, ‘As a top-rated, award-winning builder, Charis Homes was a natural choice for Saint-Gobain. The company provides homes that are durable, efficient and gentle on the environment’.

‘All of its homes exceed typical energy standards by the leading accreditation organisations, including Energy Star, EPA Indoor airPlus and the Zero Energy Ready Home Standards, and we’re happy to work with a local builder whose values so closely match ours’.