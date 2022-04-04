10 fintechs creating an inclusive economy join Accenture lab

Ten high-potential technology startups have been selected to participate in the 2022 FinTech Innovation Lab New York , a 12-week accelerator program founded and run by Accenture and the Partnership Fund for New York City that helps early- and growth-stage fintechs accelerate product and business development through in-depth engagement with top financial services and venture capital executives.

Over the past 12 years, the Lab has helped position New York City as a hub for fintechs and financial innovation, and the solutions from this from this year’s 10 chosen fintechs and insurtechs will help the city emerge stronger as it looks to address the societal impacts of the pandemic, be a leader in new tech industries, and create a more inclusive and innovative economy.

Previous participants in the Lab have enabled financial institutions to improve the digital experience for customers, create products that support sustainability, enhance fraud detection tools, and diversify the industry’s talent base.

Fintechs continue to lead the way in transforming financial services. Using innovative technologies, they help to “reimagine the customer experience, harnessing data for enhanced decision-making and helping the industry address key societal issues, including improving ESG performance”, says David Treat , Senior Managing Director at Accenture.

This year’s participants, selected from nearly 200 applicants globally, and spanning the sectors of banking, insurance, capital markets and VC, are focused on some of the industry’s most important issues, including creating sustainable investments and meeting ESG (environmental, social, and governance) outcomes, improving transparency around cryptocurrencies, and managing security and compliance risks.

Each of the fintechs’ solutions use technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud, blockchain and advanced data analytics.