General Electric Digital Develops Predictive Analytics Suite

General Electric’s (GE) ‘GE Digital’ arm specialises in data analytics across manufacturing processes to tackle some of the harshest industrial challenges, enabling companies to reduce emissions, increase plant productivity, adapt to ever-changing demands, and manage risks across large operations.

GE Digital announced it is incorporating its ‘Proficy Operations Analytics’ into the Proficy suite. The suite contains all of GE’s software solutions, which are used to support digital transformation by modernising cloud-based predictive analytics while continuously developing process visibility and empowering organisations to scale their operations.

Proficy Operations Analytics is a Software-as-a-service (SaaS) that provides a predictive operations management centre for the industrial internet of things (IIoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The cloud analytics platform supports engineering, management, and other operations, by utilising data for better visibility and provides operatives with efficiency options and proactive steps for large-scale functions.

Application of Proficy Operations Analytics

The Proficy Operations Analytic software draws data from over 100 industrial agents and connects securely to historians, such as PLCs, MES, SCADA, ERP, Lab DBs, and IoT devices. The operators can use the software to configure bespoke Digital Twins to provide more data and in-depth analysis. The software also comes with thirty industrial predictive applications built-in, which can be assigned to Digital Twins without the need for extensive data science knowledge or experience in application development.

All of the applications provided with the Proficy Operations suite subscription have been developed with minimal input and data science expertise in mind. The added operations analytics application works with other applications in the suite, including Predictive Quality, Predictive Throughput, Predictive Energy Efficiency, Predictive Uptime, Predictive Asset Reliability, and Predictive Asset Life. Predictive insights are displayed to engineers in a manner that shows all the necessary information and are easy to understand, which allows them to use data to catch instabilities and make real-time adjustments to operations.

GE Digital believes that Proficy Operations can be used across various process types and become an integral part of an overall operational strategy. Application examples include:

Manufacture of speciality film products leveraging predictive technologies to pull in data from multiple disparate data sources, monitoring over 400 measures of line stability.

Leveraging machine learning to continuously predict the top potential causes of line instability and film breaks in real-time.



