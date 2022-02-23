Kraft Heinz partners with Google to accelerate digital goals

As consumer behaviour increasingly shifts online, The Kraft Heinz Company is on a mission ­– to really drill down into understanding its consumers in order to offer them the products, experiences, and news they want most.

To achieve this hyper-focus on consumers, the US$26bn food giant has announced plans to use Google technologies – Google Cloud and Google Ads – to significantly strengthen consumer relationships and engagement by delivering personalised content at scale.

Personalisation at scale is what brands need to convert and retain consumers and Google Cloud’s expertise in AI and machine learning will help Kraft Heinz leverage predictive analytics and data-driven insights from its new data platform, named Kraft-O-Matic, to make better decisions in a matter of seconds, driving creative and media effectiveness.

Also, Google Ads will continue to be used to enhance the company’s full-funnel marketing strategy. Google Ads has already helped Kraft Heinz significantly increase view rates and reduce CPMs, enabling the company to better understand the consumer journey from owned through earned and paid properties, as well as in-store shopping and build more relevant messages and offers for the right purchase occasions.

“Working with Google, we’re building world-class capabilities and proprietary, privacy-centric data systems that will help consumers connect with our iconic Kraft Heinz brands on a whole new level through personalised offers and interactions,” says Sanjiv Gajiwala , chief growth officer, North America, Kraft Heinz.

“We also expect to fast-track our innovation agenda by tapping into Google-powered insights around trending food conversations, shopping behaviours and consumer demands – this is the future of food.”

Kraft Heinz will use Google technologies in three key ways

New product innovation, development and deployment – by using Google Cloud AI and Ml tools to drive real-time insights from data, Kraft Heinz will drive food innovations such as new flavours, new formulations, and new products, while shortening time-to-market.

by using Google Cloud AI and Ml tools to drive real-time insights from data, Kraft Heinz will drive food innovations such as new flavours, new formulations, and new products, while shortening time-to-market. Improved consumer relationships and engagement – through insights driven by Google Cloud products, such as its Big Query data warehouse product, Kraft Heinz will be able to use first-party data to personalise consumer experiences from call centres to in-store shopping

through insights driven by Google Cloud products, such as its Big Query data warehouse product, Kraft Heinz will be able to use first-party data to personalise consumer experiences from call centres to in-store shopping Greater consumer-centric marketing and media effectiveness – by leveraging the reach and cultural relevance of platforms like YouTube and its creators, Kraft Heinz has changed the way it builds relationships with consumers. Google will help the food giant to further improve its media activations and efficiency in a privacy-centric way.

Kraft Heinz building in-house capabilities

Over the last year, Kraft Heinz, which is the third-largest food and beverage company in North America and fifth largest worldwide, has made sizeable investments in building in-house digital capabilities in partnership with leading tech firms like Google.

The company has been building a proprietary tech ecosystem of in-house tools that help synchronise data across its entire organisation.

Now at a pivotal stage, the company is implementing Agile methodologies and digital solutions across its entire value chain to accelerate growth.