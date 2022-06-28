Kyndryl, Veritas Technologies partner to tackle cyber threat

Cyberattacks surge as acceleration of digital transformation continues

This solution comes as cyberattacks on enterprises continue to surge, as acceleration of digital transformation picks up pace in the wake of the pandemic and the ramping up of remote workforce.

The world saw an alarming 105% surge in ransomware cyberattacks last year, according to the 2022 Cyber Threat Report from SonicWall , which along with criminal use of cryptocurrency pushed up reported abuses by 7% compared with 2020 to a record 847,376 cases with potential losses exceeding US$6.9bn, the FBI said in a recent report.

And while most executives today regard cyber-attacks as the biggest threat to companies over the next 12 months, according to PwC’s 2022 CEO survey , fewer than two out of five CFOs and CEOs (38%) worldwide believe that their companies’ cybersecurity adequately shields more than 75% of their operations, reports Accenture .

According to Mike Walkey , SVP of Global Channels & Strategic Alliances at Veritas, this partnership “addresses the biggest challenges facing the enterprise today, such as the persistent threat of cyberattacks, including ransomware and the increasing complexity of managing extraordinary data growth across multi-cloud environments”.

“By leveraging Veritas' market-leading innovation in data management together with Kyndryl's industry-leading services portfolio, we can empower the world's largest enterprises to manage and protect their data at the edge, on-premises and in the cloud."

