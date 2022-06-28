Kyndryl, Veritas Technologies partner to tackle cyber threat
With a shared commitment to helping enterprises manage their growing data estates as they transition to the cloud, Kyndryl and Veritas Technologies are partnering to address the increasing and persistent challenge of cyberattacks enterprises face.
IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl and multi-cloud data management expert Veritas Technologies are offering a full-managed service designed to help clients address cyber threats and implement recovery solutions, as they undertake digital transformation.
Titled ‘Protection and Cyber Resiliency, Powered by Veritas’, this new service will help some of the world’s largest organisations “completely transform their approach to data protection”, explains Kris Lovejoy, Global Security and Resiliency Practice Leader at Kyndryl.
Cyberattacks surge as acceleration of digital transformation continues
This solution comes as cyberattacks on enterprises continue to surge, as acceleration of digital transformation picks up pace in the wake of the pandemic and the ramping up of remote workforce.
The world saw an alarming 105% surge in ransomware cyberattacks last year, according to the 2022 Cyber Threat Report from SonicWall, which along with criminal use of cryptocurrency pushed up reported abuses by 7% compared with 2020 to a record 847,376 cases with potential losses exceeding US$6.9bn, the FBI said in a recent report.
And while most executives today regard cyber-attacks as the biggest threat to companies over the next 12 months, according to PwC’s 2022 CEO survey, fewer than two out of five CFOs and CEOs (38%) worldwide believe that their companies’ cybersecurity adequately shields more than 75% of their operations, reports Accenture.
According to Mike Walkey, SVP of Global Channels & Strategic Alliances at Veritas, this partnership “addresses the biggest challenges facing the enterprise today, such as the persistent threat of cyberattacks, including ransomware and the increasing complexity of managing extraordinary data growth across multi-cloud environments”.
“By leveraging Veritas' market-leading innovation in data management together with Kyndryl's industry-leading services portfolio, we can empower the world's largest enterprises to manage and protect their data at the edge, on-premises and in the cloud."
