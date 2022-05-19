Meet the company: Flexport disrupting supply chain industry

If ever there is an industry that needs disruption right now, it’s the logistics one.

Global trade is facing history challenges, with supply chain bottlenecks impacting worldwide economies, made much worse by the pandemic and more recently by the labour shortages currently impacting warehouses and ports.

This seemingly endless supply chain crisis has fuelled interest in tech that addresses both the current difficulties and more systemic issues, in helping to track problems or predict where new ones might occur.

Flexport is using tech to improve the movement of goods

Flexport is one tech startup doing just that, using technology to improve how goods move around the world.

“The global pandemic and the pressure it put on supply chains made the transportation of goods – something we took for granted – a daily pain point,” Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen says.

Founded in 2013 by the entrepreneur and former Columbia graduate, Flexport arose out of Ryan’s obsession with logistics – an obsession born from importing scooters from China.

So frustrated was he by the complexities of the logistics process, that he started Flexport – and has been on a mission ever since to make global movement of goods easier and more sustainable.

And his nearly decade-long obsession with the industry is paying off. Not only did Flexport help customers move nearly US$19bn of merchandise across 112 countries in 2021, but the Silicon Valley startup has risen to become the sixth-largest freight forwarder in the transpacific region in less than a decade.