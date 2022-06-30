North America to lead world in 5G subscriptions, 90% in 2027

North America will lead the world in 5G subscription penetration in the next five years with 90% of subscriptions expected to be 5G in 2027, according to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report .

The report finds that when it comes to 5G subscription penetration over the next five years, North America, at 90%, is ahead of all other regions and well ahead of the 48% global average.

Northeast Asia is hot on North America’s subscription heels, closely followed by Western Europe and the Gulf countries with predicted 5G subscription penetration of 82% and 80%, respectively, while in northeast Asia, 5G subscription is expected to hit 74% by 2027. India is lagging with just 40%, not surprising considering the country has not yet begun 5G deployments.

5G mobile subscriptions to surpass 1 billion in 2022, 4.4 billion in 2027

This comes as global mobile network data traffic has doubled in the past two years with 5G expected to top one billion subscriptions in 2022 and 4.4 billion in 2027.

While a weaker global economy and the uncertainties caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have impacted the global estimate for 2022 by around 100 million, 5G subscription growth has continued to grow exponentially, growing by. 70 million during the first quarter to around 620 million.