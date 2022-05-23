Top 10 live and hybrid tech events for 2022

7 CIO 100 Symposium & Awards

August 15-17

California

Describing itself as the “most prestigious event in IT”, CIO 100 gives technology leaders the opportunity to connect, brainstorm and learn from those who have been there before. The nation’s top CIOs and industry experts will share their success stories and unique perspectives on strategy, digital leadership, innovation, business growth and personal resilience. The agenda focuses on the most pressing technology topics, from cloud to data to automation, along with innovative new areas like Web3, blockchain, metaverse and crypto, and top of mind strategic and organisation imperatives around workplace DEI and business modernisation. There’s also plenty of time to network at social functions, all in the breath-taking setting of the Terranea Resort on the California coastline.

Speakers Global influencers will be there to inform and inspire with powerful stories of how they confronted challenges, and opportunities they plan to seize – among these, Eric Boles , CEO of The Games Changers, a global expert in talent development and cultural transformation; Penelope Prett , CIO, Accenture; Chris Mattmann , CTO, NASA Jet Propulsion; Robert Minford, VP airline technology, FedEx; and Onyeka Ncherge , CIO, Novant Health.

8 Mobile World Congress

September 28-30

Las Vegas 2022

Dubbed North America’s largest and most influential connectivity event, Mobile World Congress (MWC) showcases the hottest trends in connectivity and mobile innovation, convenes thought leaders discussing the latest technologies and themes shaping the future, and offers networking opportunities with disruptors and thought leaders. With an overall theme of ‘Connectivity Unleashed’, focus event topics this year focus on 5G Connect, Internet of Everything, Tech Horizon, and Cloudnet.

Speakers Among the more than 200 expert speakers this year, hear from Marcelo Claure , former CEO at Sprint; Mike Sievert , CEO of T-Mobile USA; Rajeev Suri, Chief Executive of Nokia; Robert Bakish , President of Viacom; and Tami Erwin , CEO of Verizon Business, among many others.

9 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2022

October 17-20

Orlando

The Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2022 is the place where leadership, technology innovation and business strategy converge. Connect with CIOs across regions and industries in both planned and unplanned peer networking and experience inspiring keynotes and engaging sessions delivered by Gartner experts and visionary leaders. This year’s agenda delivers the latest technology, strategy and leadership insights across 14 key topics, including accelerating digital business, the future of work, data, analytics and AI, cybersecurity, executive leadership, and talent, culture and DEI. They will walk away with insights and expert guidance on the future direction of technology, best practices to define and validate their IT strategies and real-world examples of how to execute on key initiatives.

Speakers Both keynotes and sessions, including clinics, workshops and roundtables, will be held both by Gartner experts and visionary leaders, including distinguished VP analysts from Gartner, Paul Proctor, Tina Nunno, Graham Waller, and Kristin Moyer.