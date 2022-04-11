US cities dominate for crypto careers, lag on metaverse jobs

Singapore best city to work in NFTs, followed by London

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are enjoying plenty of media attention right now, while many organisations trying to understand where the opportunity lies.

Singapore comes top in this MrQ list, ranking well for the number of jobs and businesses relating to NFTs. However, despite coming top of the list, workers can expect only the sixth-best salary.

London comes in second, enjoying the highest number of NFT companies but suffering due to slow internet speeds compared to other cities on the list.

Hong Kong comes third and Tokyo fourth, even though it is home to more NFT companies than the rest by some distance (648 compared to Singapore’s 395, for instance).

Australian cities Sydney and Melbourne, meanwhile, rank highest for NFT career pay. In Europe, Amsterdam and Hamburg are also high paying. Countries where pay is low for a career in NFTs include Colombia, Portugal, Mexico and the UAE.