Top 10 city hotels in the United States – Tripadvisor

Now in its 20th year, Tripadvisor ’s annual Travellers' Choice® Awards for Hotels reveals the most-loved hotels by travellers in 2021

The Mark Hotel has been selected as Tripadvisor's Top Hotel in the US and as the number one Luxury Hotel in the US for 2022.

In the other subcategories, Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod made a splash as the No. 2 best B&B/Inn in the entire world (also number one in the US). Five US properties ranked in the top 25 B&B and Inns list this year, proving that America knows how to serve up quaint and cozy hospitality.

The US also made strong appearances on the Hottest New Hotels list, with four American properties ranking among the best in the world ( Lyle Washington DC , Pendry Manhattan West , Nevada's Belvada Hotel , and Indianapolis' Bottleworks Hotel ). And on the inaugural Out of the Ordinary list, New Mexico's Blue Swallow Motel and California's Treebones Resort ranked among the unique properties that travellers love.

Here, at Business Chief, we’ve rounded up the top 10 hotels in major cities, from New York to Washington DC to Chicago.