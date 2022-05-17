Top 10 city hotels in the United States – Tripadvisor
Now in its 20th year, Tripadvisor’s annual Travellers' Choice® Awards for Hotels reveals the most-loved hotels by travellers in 2021
The Mark Hotel has been selected as Tripadvisor's Top Hotel in the US and as the number one Luxury Hotel in the US for 2022.
In the other subcategories, Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod made a splash as the No. 2 best B&B/Inn in the entire world (also number one in the US). Five US properties ranked in the top 25 B&B and Inns list this year, proving that America knows how to serve up quaint and cozy hospitality.
The US also made strong appearances on the Hottest New Hotels list, with four American properties ranking among the best in the world (Lyle Washington DC, Pendry Manhattan West, Nevada's Belvada Hotel, and Indianapolis' Bottleworks Hotel). And on the inaugural Out of the Ordinary list, New Mexico's Blue Swallow Motel and California's Treebones Resort ranked among the unique properties that travellers love.
Here, at Business Chief, we’ve rounded up the top 10 hotels in major cities, from New York to Washington DC to Chicago.
1 The Mark Hotel, New York City
Frequented by celebrities from Meghan Markle to Kim Kardashian, this Upper East Side gem is housed in a beautiful 1927 landmark building, and inside has been completely reimagined by French designer Jacques Grange, now delivering art deco style. In the heart of the Upper East Side, just steps from Madison Avenue shopping, Central Park, and museums like The Whitney, The Mark Hotel is a great base for exploring Uptown Manhattan. The Mark Restaurant, helmed by Jean-Georges Vongerichten, offers seasonal American cuisine, while the 1960s-inspired Mark Bar is the place for cocktails. There’s also a gym, and a salon led by one of New York’s top stylists, Frederic Fekkai. Rooms are enormous and well-appointed, with art deco styling, including black-and-white marble bathrooms, and come replete with little luxuries like towel warmers and a turndown service. Dogs are allowed and the hotel will set up a pet corner in your room. The hotel is known for its above-and-beyond concierge services, with guests saying that The Mark "brings luxury to a new level."
2 Trump International Hotel Washington DC
Described by travellers as having a “perfect location, great service, large rooms”, the Trump International Hotel Washington D.C. sits within a historic landmark building, the old post office, dating back to 1899, that has been transformed into an amazing space. Located in the heart of DC's historic Federal Triangle, just a few blocks from The White House, the hotel boasts 263 of the largest and most luxe rooms and suites in the city, with soaring 16-foot ceilings, jaw-dropping views of the capital, dazzling crystal chandeliers, six-foot-long tubs, and has the largest luxury ballroom in the city. The hotel is home to the city’s first BLT Prime restaurant with celebrated chef David Burke, a 10,000-sqft spa, and a Clock Tower observation deck with panoramic views of the city.
3 Mint House at 70 Pine, New York City
Recommended by guests as a “wonderful place for a long NYC stay”, the seriously stylish Mint House offers modern apartments with three times the space of a hotel room, with full kitchens and plenty of space, not to mention little luxuries like Casper mattresses, down pillows, Frette linens, vinyl record players and vintage furniture. Housed in an Art Deco landmark in the heart of the financial district, at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge, the hotel features a two-floor fitness center, golf simulator, gourmet grocer, Michelin-starred restaurant (Crown Shy) and even a bowling alley, and offers time-saving conveniences like pre-stay grocery stocking.
4 Hotel Emma at Pearl, San Antonio, Texas
Located in San Antonio’s newest historic neighbourhood and a foodie paradise, The Pearl, the 146-room boutique Hotel Emma is housed in the neighbourhood’s iconic 121-year-old brewhouse, along the San Antonio river. Travellers love that so much of the original building has been thoughtfully retained in its industrial-chic makeover, with the lobby featuring oversized brewery machinery and pipes, light fixtures made from beer bottling equipment, and high-ceilinged guests rooms delivering exposed brickwork, concrete floors and vintage factory fixtures. In-room discoveries include locally sourced art, custom-made Guayabera robes, and claw-foot bathtubs, and many of the suites have terraces. The hotel is also home to a bistro-meets-farmhouse restaurant, Supper, which offers seasonal greenmarket cuisine and craft cocktails, and a 3,700-book library.
5 The Towers at Lotte New York Palace, New York City
While The Towers’ midtown Manhattan location, on Madison Avenue and just 500m from The Rockefeller Centre, is certainly a pull, giving guests incredible city views, it is the five-star hotel’s exclusivity and glam collection of bespoke rooms and suites that makes it a stand-out. In fact, so glam is the hotel that it’s been chosen as the setting for numerous TV series, from Gossip Girl to CSI NY and Law & Order. The prestigious towers occupy the top 14 floors of the Palace and offers 176 rooms and suites, each delivering vistas of historical landmarks, including Rockefeller Center and the Empire State Building, and some come with kitchens and powder rooms. The suites, Manhattan’s largest, deliver custom furnishings, curated artwork and luxurious Hastens beds. Top perks include access to their prestigious, invite-only Rarities club, a secret room in the lobby, a customised bath service, and complimentary gym gear and car service.
6 French Quarter Inn, Charleston, South Carolina
Not only is the French Quarter Inn loved by travellers for its perfect location, in the cultural heart of downtown Charleston, right next to the historic Charleston City Market, but also for the little luxuries on offer, from the daily wine and cheese happy hour and Champagne at check-in, to the pillow menu! Southern hospitality meets sophisticated styling at this 50-room bijoux hotel, which delivers a classic colonial aesthetic with rooms featuring carved beds and Italian marble-topped bathrooms, while suites offer private balconies overlooking the market. Complimentary bikes are also on offer.
7 The Hay-Adams, Washington DC, Columbia
Described by travellers as a “beautiful hotel” that “exudes old-world charm and sophistication”, The Hay-Adams sits in a superb location, literally across the street from the White House, and was once part of the White House grounds. As such, the hotel has hosted a number of the nation’s presidents, not to mention other key figures like Amelia Earhart and Sinclair Lewis. Rooms are regal with marble bathrooms and grand fireplaces, some offering balconies with views of the White House and Lafayette Square Park. The rooftop terrace offers sweeping views of the city; the Off the Record cocktail bar is a favourite among city dwellers; and The Lafyette restaurant delivers American cuisine using the finest regional ingredients – think Pennsylvania Angus beef. There is a well-equipped fitness center and a complimentary car service.
8 The Churchill Hotel near Embassy Row, Washington DC
A historic hotel, originally built in 1906, and once home to a long list of diplomats, dignitaries, and politicians, The Churchill delivers European-style charm and elegance in bucketloads. Rooms feature dark woods, plush bedding, and Molton Brown toiletries, with suites featuring private studies, and higher-floor rooms offering spectacular views over the city. Nestled in the heart of Embassy Row, it is just minutes from the Smithsonian museums and The White House. Harking back to the building’s heyday, the Chartwell Grill offers American cuisine with a modern flair, with locals flocking here for Happy Hour and brunch time. and a cocktail in the lounge, or host a get-together in the stylish event space.
9 Kimpton Hotel Monaco, Chicago
Perched just steps from the Chicago River on the city’s historic Loop, the newly renovated Kimpton Hotel Monaco sits within a historic building, a millinery dating from 1912. Inside, it’s typical Kimpton flair – think brocade curtains, mirrored headboards and rich pops of colour – fused with a nod to the building’s hat-factory past with brass hat hooks in rooms. One of the great design features of this popular hotel is its signature window seats, some of which look out over the river. It’s the boutique touches that really make a stay here both memorable and special, including nightly hosted wine hours. The Belgian bistro-inspired Fisk & Co delivers big on mussels, beer and warm hospitality.
10 HarbourView Inn, Charleston, South Carolina
Housed in a 1930s indigo cotton warehouse, HarbourView Inn is located in the heart of historic Charleston, just 45-feet from the iconic Charleston Waterfront Park with its many basket weavers and fountains. The historic hotel has recently undergone a US$1m refurbishment, using regional experts, and featuring teal armoires, custom drapery and original, hand-charcoal drawings commissioned by a local artist and depicting iconic landmarks in the area. There are complimentary beach cruisers to explore the French Quarter, daily wine and cheese reception on the rooftop terrace, and iced tea and M&Ms on tap. There are an array of small conference rooms. The private rooftop bar, just for guests, is always vibrant with live music, beer, wine tastings, and takes in the picturesque views of downtown Charleston and the harbour.
