Video
Digital Strategy

Comfort Keepers transforms home care Hiring with Paradox

April 29, 2022
undefined mins
Sodexo’s Alexandra Montgomery and Paradox’s Joshua Secrest reflect on the adoption of AI and automation in recruitment for Sodexo’s Comfort Keepers brand
SodexoParadox
Share
Share

Featured Videos

View all
Featured

EdgeUno: Latin America and Emerging Markets

EdgeUno: Latin America and Emerging Markets

#EdgeUno#Data Centres
Digital Strategy

EdgeUno - We make connecting easy

Corporate Finance

CURE Insurance on its ethical auto insurance policy

Digital Strategy

City of Tucson: Bridging the digital divide